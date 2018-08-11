Gordon KampeBorn 1976
Gordon Kampe
1976
Gordon Kampe Biography (Wikipedia)
Gordon Kampe (born 10 September 1976) is a German composer. He has twice won the Kompositionspreis der Landeshauptstadt Stuttgart, a composition prize awarded by the city of Stuttgart.
Gordon Kampe Tracks
Fat-finger Error
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
