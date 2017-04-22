Ryan MolloyBritish singer, songwriter and actor. Born 21 November 1976
Ryan Molloy
1976-11-21
Ryan Molloy Biography
Ryan Molloy (born 21 November 1972) is a British singer, songwriter and actor, who replaced Holly Johnson as the lead singer in Frankie Goes to Hollywood for a charity concert in 2004. He has also been successful in musical theatre, appearing in a number of hit musicals in the UK.
Violin Concerto (world premiere)
Ryan Molloy
Violin Concerto (world premiere)
Last played on
Violin Concerto (world premiere)
Last played on
Gaelach Chrioch Lochlann
Ryan Molloy
Gaelach Chrioch Lochlann
Gaelach Chrioch Lochlann
Last played on
