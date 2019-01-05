Courtney BarnettBorn 3 November 1987
Courtney Barnett Biography (Wikipedia)
Courtney Melba Barnett (born 3 November 1987) is an Australian singer, songwriter, and musician. Known for her witty, rambling lyrics and deadpan singing style, she attracted attention with the release of her debut EP, I've Got a Friend Called Emily Ferris. International interest from the British and American music press came with the release of The Double EP: A Sea of Split Peas in October 2013.
Barnett's debut album, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, was released in 2015 to widespread acclaim. At the ARIA Music Awards of 2015 she won four awards from eight nominations. She was nominated for Best New Artist at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards and for International Female Solo Artist at the 2016 Brit Awards.
In 2017, she released Lotta Sea Lice, a collaborative album with Kurt Vile.
On 15 February 2018, Barnett released the single "Nameless, Faceless" followed by "Need a Little Time" on 15 March 2018. The third single, "Sunday Roast", was released on 10 May 2018. Her second album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, was released on 18 May 2018.
- Courtney Barnetthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0687zbd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0687zbd.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZDeadpan indie from the Aussie musician, who's joined by some very special guests.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069w2yx
Courtney Barnett
- What music are you a fan of?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y1p9z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y1p9z.jpg2018-02-13T16:34:00.000ZWe asked some musicians we love about the music they love…https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05y1lgh
What music are you a fan of?
- Courtney Barnett: Drawing The Everydayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03b3gby.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03b3gby.jpg2015-12-06T09:35:00.000ZAustralian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett talks about why she loves drawing everyday objects, like chairs...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03b3gdp
Courtney Barnett: Drawing The Everyday
- Courtney Barnett speaks to Ceryshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021vj44.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p021vj44.jpg2015-06-29T12:40:00.000ZAustralian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett speaks to Cerys at Glastonbury about her Pyramid Stage set.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02vwxkg
Courtney Barnett speaks to Cerys
- Courtney Barnett chats with Dermothttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yymzy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01yymzy.jpg2014-06-09T15:00:00.000ZMelbourne-based guitarist, singer & songwriter Courtney Barnett chats with Dermot.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01z0j8m
Courtney Barnett chats with Dermot
Courtney Barnett Tracks
Sort by
Pedestrian at Best
Nameless, Faceless
Sunday Roast
City Looks Pretty
Need A Little Time
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Glastonbury: 2014
Courtney Barnett Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Father John Misty with the Ulster Orchestra
-
Father John Misty
-
Angel Olsen
-
“When people asked me if I was a feminist I knew I’d made a good record” - Angel Olsen at Glastonbury
-
Father John Misty relives the time his trousers ripped and Beyoncé was in the audience.
-
Father John Misty performs the 13 minute Leaving LA on Lauren Laverne
-
Parquet Courts: Life Without Social Media
-
Kurt Vile - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
‘The jeggings are performing very well on the store’– Father John Misty has an unusual merch bestseller
-
American singer-songwriter Kurt Vile joins Mark