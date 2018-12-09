Bruno Weil (born 24 November 1949, Hahnstätten) is a symphonic conductor. He is principal guest conductor of Tafelmusik, the period-instrument group based in Toronto, Music Director of the Carmel Bach Festival in California, and artistic director of the period-instrument festival "Klang und Raum" (Sound and Space) in Irsee, Bavaria. He has served as General Music Director of Augsburg (1981–1989), and of Duisburg (1989–2002). He currently serves as Professor of Conducting at the State Academy for Music and Theater in Munich.

He was a student of Hans Swarowsky and Franco Ferrara. Following his studies, he went on to win several important international competitions.

In 1988, he replaced Herbert von Karajan at short notice at the Salzburg Festival, conducting Mozart's Don Giovanni with the Vienna Philharmonic. He has appeared as guest conductor with leading orchestras in the US, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, Canada, Italy, Brazil, Holland, Norway, Austria and Australia. Orchestras he has conducted include the Berlin Philharmonic, Bavarian State Orchestra, Dresden Staatskapelle, the Vienna Philharmonic, Vienna Symphony Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, l'Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, l'Orchestre National de France, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, The English Chamber Orchestra, NHK Orchestra Tokyo, Boston Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, and Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra.