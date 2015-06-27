SigmaExperimental electronic artist Philip Watson
Sigma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/550b05cf-07da-4fc6-ad62-1364a55d0480
Sigma Tracks
Sort by
Changing (Glastonbury 2015)
Paloma Faith
Changing (Glastonbury 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vrkb9.jpglink
Changing (Glastonbury 2015)
Last played on
Higher (Sigma VIP Remix) (feat. Labrinth)
Sigma
Higher (Sigma VIP Remix) (feat. Labrinth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02kwhcm.jpglink
Higher (Sigma VIP Remix) (feat. Labrinth)
Last played on
Nobody To Love
Sigma
Nobody To Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01x441h.jpglink
Nobody To Love
Last played on
Sigma Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist