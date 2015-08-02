Justice League, formed in 1983 and disbanded in 1988, were a Southern California-based straight edge hardcore punk group.

Historically, Justice League was the third straight edge band formed in Southern California, United States, with the first being America's Hardcore (AHC) from Los Angeles and the second being Stalag 13 from Oxnard. Justice League was heavily influenced by both bands.

After the group's break-up, guitarist/bassist Ryan Hoffman and drummer Chris Bratton went on to form Chain of Strength, whose band name originates from a Justice League song title of the same name.