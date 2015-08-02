Justice LeagueCA, US punk band
Justice League
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/550a452b-26f6-4ba8-993d-7b8fbf1f691f
Justice League Biography (Wikipedia)
Justice League, formed in 1983 and disbanded in 1988, were a Southern California-based straight edge hardcore punk group.
Historically, Justice League was the third straight edge band formed in Southern California, United States, with the first being America's Hardcore (AHC) from Los Angeles and the second being Stalag 13 from Oxnard. Justice League was heavily influenced by both bands.
After the group's break-up, guitarist/bassist Ryan Hoffman and drummer Chris Bratton went on to form Chain of Strength, whose band name originates from a Justice League song title of the same name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Justice League Tracks
Sort by
I Really Want You
Justice League
I Really Want You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Really Want You
Last played on
Justice League Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist