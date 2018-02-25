William David Hungate (born August 5, 1948) is a bass guitarist, producer, and arranger noted as a member of Los Angeles pop-rock band Toto from 1977 to 1982 and rejoining in 2014. Along with most of his Toto bandmates, Hungate did sessions on a number of hit albums of the 1970s, including Boz Scaggs's Silk Degrees and Alice Cooper's From the Inside.

Hungate played on Toto's first four records, including multiple Grammy award-winning album, Toto IV. He left the band shortly after its release for a career as a session musician in Nashville. Hungate, who plays many instruments including guitar, trumpet, drums, and piano, has arranged, produced and recorded with several country artists such as Chet Atkins. He was also a primary member of AOR supergroup Mecca fronted by Joe Vana and Fergie Frederiksen, the latter also of Toto fame. In 1990 he released a solo album entitled "Souvenir". Jeff Porcaro played drums on some of the tracks on the album. In 1995, Hungate also played bass on all the songs on Shania Twain's second album The Woman in Me.