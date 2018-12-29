Punch BrothersFormed 2007
Punch Brothers
2007
Punch Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
Punch Brothers is an American band consisting of Chris Thile (mandolin), Gabe Witcher (fiddle/violin), Noam Pikelny (banjo), Chris Eldridge (guitar), and Paul Kowert (bass). Their style has been described as "bluegrass instrumentation and spontaneity in the structures of modern classical" as well as "American country-classical chamber music."
Punch Brothers Tracks
Passepied
Claude Debussy
THE FROST IS ALL OVER
Punch Brothers
Rye Whiskey
Punch Brothers
Like It's Going Out of Style
Punch Brothers
It's All Part of the Plan
Punch Brothers
Three Dots and a Dash
Punch Brothers
It's All Part Of The Plan
Punch Brothers
Jungle Bird
Punch Brothers
Just Look At This Mess
Punch Brothers
Three Dots And A Dash
Punch Brothers
Jumbo
Punch Brothers
PASSEPIED (Debussy)
Punch Brothers
I Blew It Off
Punch Brothers
Passepied
Claude Debussy
Passepied [Suite Bergamasque]
Claude Debussy
Tumbling Tumbleweeds
Punch Brothers
My Oh My
Punch Brothers
Boll Weevil
Punch Brothers
Passepied -from suite bergamasque
Claude Debussy
New York City
Punch Brothers
The Lark In The Clear Air / Olam Punch
The Chieftains
The Lark In The Clear Air / Olam Punch (feat. ains)
The Chie & Punch Brothers
PASSEPIED
Punch Brothers
Next To the Trash
Punch Brothers
Tomorrow Will Be Kinder
The Secret Sisters
In Wonder
Punch Brothers
The Brakeman's Blues
Punch Brothers
Magnet
Punch Brothers
Julep
Punch Brothers
Movement And Location
Punch Brothers
Rye Whiskey (Recorded live at Perth's Southern Fried Festival)
Punch Brothers
Forgotten
Punch Brothers
