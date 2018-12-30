G4 are a four-piece British vocal troupe who first came to prominence when they finished second in Series 1 of The X Factor in 2004, and are known for their operatic delivery of modern pop songs. Originally a barbershop quartet, the members met at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, from which the name G4, standing for "Guildhall 4", derives.

In 2007 the band disbanded, citing disagreements among the members, but reunited in 2014 to celebrate their ten-year anniversary with a number of concerts nationwide, leading to a new album for Christmas 2015.

The group currently consists of original members tenor Jonathan Ansell and baritone Mike Christie, with Nick Ashby replacing former bass singer Matt Stiff in 2014, and Lewis Raines joining after former low tenor Ben Thapa left in 2018.