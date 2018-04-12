DavinaUS R&B singer. Born 31 December 1966
Davina (born Davina Bussey) is an American R&B vocalist and musician. Davina grew up in Detroit, Michigan, ran her own dance music Record label, and worked as a recording engineer before signing with Loud Records. Her 1997 single "So Good" became the theme song for the film Hoodlum. Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan and Xzibit each appeared on remixed versions of the song. Her album Best of Both Worlds (1998) reached number 180 on the US Billboard 200 and number 34 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and two of three singles released from the album charted on both the US Billboard Hot 100 and the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.
