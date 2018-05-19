Rachel PortmanBorn 11 December 1960
Rachel Portman Biography (Wikipedia)
Rachel Mary Berkeley Portman, OBE (born 11 December 1960) is an English composer who is best known for scoring films.
The Little Prince - Look at the Stars
The Little Prince - Look at the Stars
Ensemble
Last played on
Caravan
Caravan
Last played on
Wedding Chorus (One Day - original soundtrack)
Wedding Chorus (One Day - original soundtrack)
Last played on
With Love
With Love
Last played on
End Titles (Still Life)
End Titles (Still Life)
The Final Event (Race)
The Final Event (Race)
Conductor
Katya Remembers (Despite the Falling Snow)
Katya Remembers (Despite the Falling Snow)
We Were There
We Were There
Performer
Skye Boat Song
Skye Boat Song
Performer
Endangered
Endangered
Orchestra
We All Complete (Never Let Me Go)
We All Complete (Never Let Me Go)
Madame Is Coming (Never Let Me Go)
Madame Is Coming (Never Let Me Go)
To The Cottages (Never Let Me Go)
To The Cottages (Never Let Me Go)
Main Titles (Never Let Me Go)
Main Titles (Never Let Me Go)
We Will Be Laotong (Snow Flower and the Secret Fan)
We Will Be Laotong (Snow Flower and the Secret Fan)
End Titles (The Duchess)
End Titles (The Duchess)
Gee is taken to the country (The Duchess)
Gee is taken to the country (The Duchess)
Awakening (The Duchess)
Awakening (The Duchess)
Mistake of your life (The Duchess)
Mistake of your life (The Duchess)
We Could Serve Up Our Coffee - Song of Industry (The Water Diviner's Tale)
We Could Serve Up Our Coffee - Song of Industry (The Water Diviner's Tale)
Narrator
Newgate Prison (Oliver Twist)
Newgate Prison (Oliver Twist)
Nancy's Secret Journey (Oliver Twist)
Nancy's Secret Journey (Oliver Twist)
The Escape from Fagin (Oliver Twist)
The Escape from Fagin (Oliver Twist)
The Little Prince, Act II (excerpts)
The Little Prince, Act II (excerpts)
Ensemble
Choir
The Battle of Watermelons (The Emperor's New Clothes)
The Battle of Watermelons (The Emperor's New Clothes)
What If All This Is a Dream? (The Manchurian Candidate)
What If All This Is a Dream? (The Manchurian Candidate)
Conductor
The Little Prince, Act I: The Businessman - The Lamplighter - We Light our Lamps
The Little Prince, Act I: The Businessman - The Lamplighter - We Light our Lamps
Ensemble
Choir
Opening Credits (The Human Stain)
Opening Credits (The Human Stain)
Final Salute (Hart's War)
Final Salute (Hart's War)
Junuh sees the field (The Legend of Bagger Vance)
Junuh sees the field (The Legend of Bagger Vance)
End Credits (The Cider House Rules)
End Credits (The Cider House Rules)
Abortion (The Cider House Rules)
Abortion (The Cider House Rules)
Homer Leaves Orphanage (The Cider House Rules)
Homer Leaves Orphanage (The Cider House Rules)
Augie's Photos (Smoke)
Augie's Photos (Smoke)
Conductor
Uhuru (Beloved)
Uhuru (Beloved)
Ensemble
Denver Goes Out Yonder (Beloved)
Denver Goes Out Yonder (Beloved)
Cincinnati Streets (Beloved)
Cincinnati Streets (Beloved)
Beloved
Beloved
Ensemble
End Titles (Emma)
End Titles (Emma)
The Picnic (Emma)
The Picnic (Emma)
Sewing and Archery (Emma)
Sewing and Archery (Emma)
Terra Magica (The Adventures of Pinocchio)
Terra Magica (The Adventures of Pinocchio)
Chasing the Fox (War of the Buttons)
Chasing the Fox (War of the Buttons)
End Titles (Great Moments in Aviation)
End Titles (Great Moments in Aviation)
End Titles (Ethan Frome)
End Titles (Ethan Frome)
In the Park (Benny and Joon)
In the Park (Benny and Joon)
Main Titles (Where Angels Fear to Tread)
Main Titles (Where Angels Fear to Tread)
Main Titles (Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit)
Main Titles (Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit)
Magnificat And Nunc Dimittis
Magnificat And Nunc Dimittis
Performer
Ashes to the Wind/Roux Returns (Chocolat)
Ashes to the Wind/Roux Returns (Chocolat)
