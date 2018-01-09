Ian PorthouseBritish cornettist and conductor. Born 1967
Ian Porthouse
1967
Gypsy Dance
Dargomyzhsky, Tredegar Town Band, Ceri John & Ian Porthouse
Calling All Workers
Eric Coates
Gallery (1st picture)
Howars Snell, Tredegar Town Band & Ian Porthouse
The Great Escape
Elmer Bernstein
Ad Astra
Jacob Vilhelm Larsen, Tredegar Town Band & Ian Porthouse
Trumpet Tune and Air
Henry Purcell
All Through the Night
Trad. Welsh, Members of Tredegar Town Band & Ian Porthouse
The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (Solomon)
George Frideric Handel
Dark Arteries Pt III: These Scars Across Your Heart
Gavin Higgins
There's A Great Day Coming
William L. Thompson
Dark Arteries: Salt. Dirt. Blood.
Gavin Higgins
Dark Arteries
Gavin Higgins
