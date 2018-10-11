Gene CottonBorn 30 June 1944
Gene Cotton
Gene Cotton (born June 30, 1944 in Columbus, Ohio) is a pop and folk singer-songwriter. He is best known for his four Billboard Top 40 entries during the years 1976–1978. In the UK he is most famous for his song "Me and the Elephant" which failed to make the top 40 best sellers, but was an airplay hit.
You Got Me Runnin'
Gene Cotton
You Got Me Runnin'
You Got Me Runnin'
Me And The Elephant
Gene Cotton
Me And The Elephant
Me And The Elephant
