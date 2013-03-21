Johann Valentin GörnerBorn 27 February 1702. Died 30 July 1762
Johann Valentin Görner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1702-02-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/54fdfcf6-18e0-43ab-9131-cb1a963f7dcc
Johann Valentin Görner Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Valentin Görner (27 February 1702 – 30 July(?) 1762) was a German composer.
He was born in Penig, the brother of organist Johann Gottlieb Görner. He died, aged 60, in Hamburg.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johann Valentin Görner Tracks
Sort by
An den Schlaf
Johann Valentin Görner
An den Schlaf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An den Schlaf
Last played on
Johann Valentin Görner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist