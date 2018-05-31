Willie RushtonBorn 18 August 1937. Died 11 December 1996
Willie Rushton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-08-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/54fdcc15-2178-440d-b962-4a3af915c465
Willie Rushton Biography (Wikipedia)
William George Rushton (18 August 1937 – 11 December 1996) was an English cartoonist, satirist, comedian, actor and performer who co-founded the satirical magazine Private Eye.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Willie Rushton Tracks
Sort by
Peter and the Wolf: Triumphal March
Sergei Prokofiev
Peter and the Wolf: Triumphal March
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Peter and the Wolf: Triumphal March
Last played on
Neasden
Willie Rushton
Neasden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neasden
Last played on
THE LAUGHING POLICEMAN
Willie Rushton
THE LAUGHING POLICEMAN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE LAUGHING POLICEMAN
Last played on
Willie Rushton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist