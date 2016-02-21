Fallujah
2007
Fallujah is an American extreme metal band from San Francisco, California, founded in 2007. Fallujah has toured with acts such as The Black Dahlia Murder, Carnifex, Thy Art is Murder, Dying Fetus, Between the Buried and Me, and The Contortionist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
