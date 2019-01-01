Aleksandr SpendiaryanBorn 1 November 1871. Died 7 May 1928
Aleksandr Spendiaryan
1871-11-01
Aleksandr Spendiaryan Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Afanasyevich Spendiarov (Spendiaryan) (Armenian: Ալեքսանդր Ստեփանոսի Սպենդիարյան, Russian: Александр Афанасьевич Спендиаров, November 1, 1871, Kakhovka, Russian Empire – May 7, 1928, Yerevan, Armenia) was an Armenian born in Russia, music composer, conductor, founder of Armenian national symphonic music and one of the patriarchs of Armenian classical music. His compositions include the opera Almast (Armenian: Ալմաստ՝ brilliant) and the Yerevan Etudes, among others.
