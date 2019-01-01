Alexander Afanasyevich Spendiarov (Spendiaryan) (Armenian: Ալեքսանդր Ստեփանոսի Սպենդիարյան, Russian: Александр Афанасьевич Спендиаров, November 1, 1871, Kakhovka, Russian Empire – May 7, 1928, Yerevan, Armenia) was an Armenian born in Russia, music composer, conductor, founder of Armenian national symphonic music and one of the patriarchs of Armenian classical music. His compositions include the opera Almast (Armenian: Ալմաստ՝ brilliant) and the Yerevan Etudes, among others.