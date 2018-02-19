Kim Petras (born 27 August 1992) is a German singer and songwriter, currently based in Los Angeles. Petras was born and raised in Cologne, where she had become subject of media coverage after undergoing gender transition at a young age. Petras began recording music as a teenager, releasing her debut extended play One Piece of Tape in 2011. She independently released her debut single in 2017, the Dr. Luke-produced "I Don't Want It at All", which went on to top several viral music charts on Spotify, resulting in Petras landing a partnership with her company. Following her early success, Petras released a slew of digital singles and the EP Turn Off the Light (2018) for Halloween.

As of December 1, 2018, Petras' songs have been streamed over 65,000,000 times.