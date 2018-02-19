Kim PetrasBorn 27 August 1992
Kim Petras Biography (Wikipedia)
Kim Petras (born 27 August 1992) is a German singer and songwriter, currently based in Los Angeles. Petras was born and raised in Cologne, where she had become subject of media coverage after undergoing gender transition at a young age. Petras began recording music as a teenager, releasing her debut extended play One Piece of Tape in 2011. She independently released her debut single in 2017, the Dr. Luke-produced "I Don't Want It at All", which went on to top several viral music charts on Spotify, resulting in Petras landing a partnership with her company. Following her early success, Petras released a slew of digital singles and the EP Turn Off the Light (2018) for Halloween.
As of December 1, 2018, Petras' songs have been streamed over 65,000,000 times.
Kim Petras Tracks
Sort by