Sonny KnightBorn 17 May 1934. Died 5 September 1998
Sonny Knight
1934-05-17
Sonny Knight Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Coleman Smith (17 May 1934 – 5 September 1998), who performed and recorded under the name Sonny Knight, was an African-American singer, songwriter and author. His biggest hit was "Confidential", which reached the pop and R&B charts in 1956, and he continued to record into the 1960s. In 1981, using his real name, he wrote The Day the Music Died, a fictionalised account of racism in the American music business in the 1950s.
Sonny Knight Tracks
Keep A Walkin'
Sonny Knight
Keep A Walkin'
Keep A Walkin'
Last played on
But Officer!
Sonny Knight
But Officer!
But Officer!
Last played on
Hey Girl
Sonny Knight
Hey Girl
Hey Girl
Last played on
If You Want This Love
Sonny Knight
If You Want This Love
If You Want This Love
Last played on
