Jamie O’Neal Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamie O'Neal (born 3 June 1966) is an Australian country singer and songwriter.
In 2000, O'Neal released her first studio album, Shiver. The album included the back-to-back number one singles "There Is No Arizona" and "When I Think About Angels". Two other singles were released: the title track, which reached No. 21 on the country charts, and "Frantic", which reached No. 41 in 2002. Since then, she has released her second studio album, Brave, in 2005. Her third studio album, Eternal, was released on 27 May 2014.
