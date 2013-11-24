Glenn Clifton Jr., better known as Young Bleed is an American hip-hop artist based out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Since his chart-topping 1998 release My Balls & My Word, Thug Drama, C-Loc of Camplife Entertainment formally C-Loc records introduced Young Bleed to Master P in 1997. Young Bleed has been a mainstay of the Southern hip hop underground, narrating his vision of life in the urban South.