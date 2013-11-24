Young BleedBorn 25 March 1978
Young Bleed
1978-03-25
Young Bleed Biography (Wikipedia)
Glenn Clifton Jr., better known as Young Bleed is an American hip-hop artist based out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Since his chart-topping 1998 release My Balls & My Word, Thug Drama, C-Loc of Camplife Entertainment formally C-Loc records introduced Young Bleed to Master P in 1997. Young Bleed has been a mainstay of the Southern hip hop underground, narrating his vision of life in the urban South.
Young Bleed Tracks
How Ya Do Dat
Young Bleed
How Ya Do Dat
How Ya Do Dat
