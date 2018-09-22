Stefan AsburyBorn 1966
Stefan Asbury
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/54f55ed7-0642-4fe0-b491-8ac4e1571c9d
Stefan Asbury Tracks
Sort by
Tehillim Part IV
Steve Reich
Tehillim Part IV
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024pz90.jpglink
Tehillim Part IV
Last played on
Symphony No.7 in D minor (Op.70)
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No.7 in D minor (Op.70)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Symphony No.7 in D minor (Op.70)
Last played on
Tehillim. II
Steve Reich
Tehillim. II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024pz90.jpglink
Tehillim. II
Last played on
Transitoires
Gérard Grisey
Transitoires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0524sj7.jpglink
Transitoires
Last played on
Concerto for piano and orchestra no.2 (S.125) in A major
Franz Liszt
Concerto for piano and orchestra no.2 (S.125) in A major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Concerto for piano and orchestra no.2 (S.125) in A major
Last played on
Scorched - Protocol
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Scorched - Protocol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j5qh.jpglink
Scorched - Protocol
Last played on
ADVAYA
Jonathan Harvey
ADVAYA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
ADVAYA
Last played on
Responses: Sweet Disorder and the Carefully Careless (world premiere)
Harrison Birtwistle
Responses: Sweet Disorder and the Carefully Careless (world premiere)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6z.jpglink
Responses: Sweet Disorder and the Carefully Careless (world premiere)
Last played on
Three Songs at the Open Window (world premiere)
Anja Petersen, Arnulf Herrmann, Stefan Asbury & Brussels Philharmonic
Three Songs at the Open Window (world premiere)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Songs at the Open Window (world premiere)
Composer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2014-15: Afternoon with Stefan Asbury
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2cg9r
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2015-04-21T12:54:42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01ylfl8.jpg
21
Apr
2015
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2014-15: Afternoon with Stefan Asbury
14:00
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
Proms 1992: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex4xj5
Royal Albert Hall
1992-07-27T12:54:42
27
Jul
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist