Alphonse Hasselmans Born 5 March 1845. Died 19 May 1912
Alphonse Hasselmans
1845-03-05
Alphonse Hasselmans Biography (Wikipedia)
Alphonse Hasselmans (5 March 1845 – 19 May 1912) was a Belgian-born French harpist, composer, and pedagogue.
Alphonse Hasselmans Tracks
La Source
Alphonse Hasselmans
La Source
La Source
La source (op 44)
Alphonse Hasselmans
La source (op 44)
La source (op 44)
Alphonse Hasselmans Links
