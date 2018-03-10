Rod BernardBorn 12 August 1940
Rod Bernard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-08-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/54f2ee7c-7f19-4d69-8577-1d61637eafbe
Rod Bernard Biography (Wikipedia)
Rod Bernard (born August 12, 1940) is an American singer who helped to pioneer the musical genre known as "swamp pop", which combined New Orleans-style rhythm and blues, country and western, and Cajun and black Creole music. He is generally considered one of the foremost musicians of this south Louisiana-east Texas idiom, along with such notables as Bobby Charles, Johnnie Allan, Tommy McLain, and Warren Storm.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rod Bernard Tracks
Sort by
My old mother in law
Rod Bernard
My old mother in law
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My old mother in law
Last played on
All Night In Jail
Rod Bernard
All Night In Jail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Night In Jail
Last played on
Rod Bernard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist