Mike PerryDJ from Sweden
Mike Perry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/54f04111-4aa6-4095-9497-eb74fc47c0dd
Mike Perry Biography (Wikipedia)
Mikael Persson (born 24 June, 1983), better known by his stage name Mike Perry, is a Swedish DJ and music producer from Skövde. He is best known for his 2016 single "The Ocean" featuring vocals from Shy Martin, which peaked at number 1 on the Swedish Singles Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mike Perry Tracks
Sort by
Inside The Lines (feat. Casso)
Mike Perry
Inside The Lines (feat. Casso)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inside The Lines (feat. Casso)
Last played on
The Ocean (DiCaprio Remix)
Mike Perry
The Ocean (DiCaprio Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ocean (DiCaprio Remix)
Last played on
The Ocean (feat. Shy Martin)
Mike Perry
The Ocean (feat. Shy Martin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0403lsz.jpglink
The Ocean (feat. Shy Martin)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mike Perry
Back to artist