Royal FlushEast Coast US rapper Rudy Govantes. Born 20 October 1973
Royal Flush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973-10-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/54ee4d38-7c79-44c9-a84e-dcb99776fa04
Royal Flush Biography (Wikipedia)
Royal Flush (born Ramel Govantes) is an American East Coast rapper from Flushing, Queens, New York. He is a friend of Mic Geronimo and appeared on many songs with him. His 1997 debut album, Ghetto Millionaire, featured production from Buckwild, L.E.S., Da Beatminerz and some verses from Noreaga in various songs, and received critical acclaim. His second album Street Boss was released in 2005, to mixed reviews.
Royal Flush Tracks
Definition Of Insanity
Royal Flush
Definition Of Insanity
Definition Of Insanity
Iced Down Medallions feat Noreaga
Royal Flush
Iced Down Medallions feat Noreaga
