Royal Flush (born Ramel Govantes) is an American East Coast rapper from Flushing, Queens, New York. He is a friend of Mic Geronimo and appeared on many songs with him. His 1997 debut album, Ghetto Millionaire, featured production from Buckwild, L.E.S., Da Beatminerz and some verses from Noreaga in various songs, and received critical acclaim. His second album Street Boss was released in 2005, to mixed reviews.