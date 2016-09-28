James Edward Myers (October 26, 1919 Philadelphia – May 10, 2001 Bonita Springs) was an American songwriter, music publisher, actor, director, producer, and raconteur.

Myers is best known as the credited co-writer of "Rock Around the Clock" for which he used the pseudonym "Jimmy DeKnight". Myers co-wrote the song with Max C. Freedman, though doubt has been cast as to whether Myers actually participated in the writing of the song.

In 1999, NPR placed the 1954 recording of the song by Bill Haley and the Comets on the list of the NPR 100, a list of "the 100 most important American musical works of the 20th century".