Arthur De GreefBorn 10 October 1862. Died 29 August 1940
Arthur De Greef
1862-10-10
Arthur De Greef Biography
Arthur De Greef (10 October 1862 – 29 August 1940) was a Belgian pianist and composer.
Arthur De Greef Tracks
Humouresque for Orchestra (2nd version 1928)
Humouresque for Orchestra (2nd version 1928)
Humouresque for Orchestra (2nd version 1928)
Concerto no 2 in B major for piano and Orchestra
Concerto no 2 in B major for piano and Orchestra
Concerto no 2 in B major for piano and Orchestra
Cinq Chants D'Amour for soprano and Orchestra
Cinq Chants D'Amour for soprano and Orchestra
Cinq Chants D'Amour for soprano and Orchestra
Past BBC Events
Winter Proms 1932–3: Prom 09
Queen's Hall
Winter Proms 1932–3: Prom 09
Proms 1932: Prom 19
Queen's Hall
Proms 1932: Prom 19
Proms 1930: Prom 01 - First Night of the (London) Proms 1930
Queen's Hall
Proms 1930: Prom 01 - First Night of the (London) Proms 1930
Proms 1927: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1927
Queen's Hall
Proms 1927: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1927
Proms 1926: Prom 17
Queen's Hall
Proms 1926: Prom 17
