Camille O’SullivanBorn 30 December 1975
Camille O’Sullivan
Camille O’Sullivan Biography (Wikipedia)
Camille O'Sullivan is an Irish musician, vocalist, and actress.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Camille O’Sullivan Tracks
Ship Song (Radio London Session, 9 Nov 2018)
Galileo (Radio London Session, 9 Nov 2018)
Stars In The Sky
Anthem
The Ship Song
Anthem (Live In Session)
Ne Me Quitte Pas (Live In Session)
Suffragette City
The Ship Song (Live In Session)
Revelator
Amsterdam
Lady Grinning Soul
Hurt
Changeling (live session track)
Revelator (live session track)
True Love Waits
Ne Me Quitte Pas
In These Shoes
God is in the House
Blue Nightfall
