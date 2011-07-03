FleurineBorn 3 April 1966
Fleurine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-04-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/54e937d3-32f4-4df3-8a5d-353596a5cc42
Fleurine Biography (Wikipedia)
Fleurine Verloop, known professionally as Fleurine, is a Dutch jazz vocalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fleurine Tracks
Sort by
Love Marks
Fleurine
Love Marks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Marks
Last played on
Fleurine Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist