Scarlet Party was formed in Essex, England, in the early 1980s. The founder members were, singer/songwriters Graham Dye, and brother Steven Dye, with drummer Sean Heaphy.

They began to perform at many top venues, to a well established following, and had already recorded an album of original material, and were signed to a major record company, when joined by fourth member, Mark Gilmour, brother of Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, on lead guitar.

The debut single, "101 Dam-Nations", was released on EMI’s famous Parlophone label, on 16 October 1982, alongside a special re-release of Love Me Do, celebrating The Beatles' 20th anniversary at EMI. This helped to get Scarlet Party noticed, and with the voice of Graham Dye, uncannily resembling that of John Lennon, a television, radio, and magazine, publicity campaign, helped to reinforce the connection. The single was enthusiastically received (Kate Bush described it as her favourite), and reached number 44 in the UK Singles Chart.

The follow-up single "Eyes Of Ice" reached number 8 in the Portuguese chart. The single was released in February 1983, on ice-clear vinyl, which was a request from the band, and all art-work for the sleeve was created by Graham Dye, using coloured pencils. EMI then decided not to release the completed album, which was to be called 'Scarlet Skies'.