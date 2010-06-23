Christopher MercerEnglish dubstep DJ “Rusko”. Born 26 January 1985
Christopher Mercer
1985-01-26
Christopher Mercer Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher William Mercer (born 26 January 1985) is a British electronic dubstep, drum and bass producer and DJ from York, England.
Christopher Mercer Tracks
Eye Eye
