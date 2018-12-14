Tenpole TudorFormed 1977
Tenpole Tudor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtqt.jpg
1977
Tenpole Tudor Biography (Wikipedia)
Tenpole Tudor are an English punk band fronted by Edward Tudor-Pole. The band first came to prominence when Tudor-Pole appeared in the Sex Pistols' film The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle and on three of the singles released from the soundtrack. The band then went on to have hits in their own right with songs like "Swords of a Thousand Men" and "Wünderbar". The band has been active intermittently since 1977.
Tenpole Tudor Tracks
Swords Of A Thousand Men
Tenpole Tudor
Swords Of A Thousand Men
Swords Of A Thousand Men
Real Fun
Tenpole Tudor
Real Fun
Real Fun
Three Bells In A Row
Tenpole Tudor
Three Bells In A Row
Three Bells In A Row
Wunderbar
Tenpole Tudor
Wunderbar
Wunderbar
