Barry BlueSinger, producer, and songwriter. Born 4 December 1950
Barry Blue
1950-12-04
Barry Blue Biography (Wikipedia)
Barry Blue (born Barry Ian Green, 4 December 1950) is an English singer, producer, and songwriter. As an artist he is best known for his hit songs "Dancin' (on a Saturday Night)" and "Do You Wanna Dance" (both 1973).
Blue has also been a prolific songwriter and producer for many artists and has had over forty worldwide hits including Andrea Bocelli, Diana Ross, Celine Dion, The Saturdays, The Wanted, and Pixie Lott. In film and television, Blue has provided scores and/or themes for productions including The Eyes of Laura Mars, Long Good Friday, and Escape to Athena.
Barry Blue Tracks
Dancin' On A Saturday Night
Barry Blue
Dancin' On A Saturday Night
Dancin' On A Saturday Night
Last played on
Happy Christmas To You From Me
Lynsey de Paul
Happy Christmas To You From Me
Happy Christmas To You From Me
Last played on
Happy Christmas To You From Me
Barry Blue
Happy Christmas To You From Me
Happy Christmas To You From Me
Last played on
Do You Wanna Dance
Barry Blue
Do You Wanna Dance
Do You Wanna Dance
Last played on
Hotshot
Barry Blue
Hotshot
Hotshot
Last played on
