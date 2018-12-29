Barry Blue (born Barry Ian Green, 4 December 1950) is an English singer, producer, and songwriter. As an artist he is best known for his hit songs "Dancin' (on a Saturday Night)" and "Do You Wanna Dance" (both 1973).

Blue has also been a prolific songwriter and producer for many artists and has had over forty worldwide hits including Andrea Bocelli, Diana Ross, Celine Dion, The Saturdays, The Wanted, and Pixie Lott. In film and television, Blue has provided scores and/or themes for productions including The Eyes of Laura Mars, Long Good Friday, and Escape to Athena.