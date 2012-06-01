Miho FukuharaBorn 19 June 1987
Miho Fukuhara
1987-06-19
Miho Fukuhara Biography
Miho Fukuhara (福原 美穂 Fukuhara Miho) is a Japanese pop star who made an independent label debut in 2006, releasing a single titled "The Roots" and mini-album titled Step Out. In early 2008, she made her major-label debut under Sony Music Entertainment Japan . Her single, "Change", was the number ninety-two song on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 Singles year-end charts for 2008. With her single, "Let It Out", she had her first major anime tie-in with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.
In early 2013, Fukuhara signed on to be the frontwoman of the worldwide music project Sweetbox, along with rapper/singer LogiQ Pryce.
In 2015, Fukuhara set up her own record "Happy Field Records".
