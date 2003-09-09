Vocal SpectrumFormed September 2003
Vocal Spectrum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/54d2336b-39ae-40d2-bc98-b76889f70379
Vocal Spectrum Biography (Wikipedia)
Vocal Spectrum is a barbershop quartet from St. Charles, Missouri. In 2004, Vocal Spectrum won the Barbershop Harmony Society's International Collegiate Quartet Contest, and on July 8, 2006, they became International Champions, winning the society's International Quartet Contest. A distinctive factor of the quartet is tenor Tim Waurick's ability to sustain notes for upwards of 30 seconds, and the tenor's and lead's incredibly high note range, featured in many of the group's recordings and live shows.
The quartet's run for the title is featured in the 2009 feature documentary American Harmony.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vocal Spectrum Tracks
Sort by
Vocal Spectrum Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist