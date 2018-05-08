Simon Philip Raymonde (born Simon Philip Pomerance, 3 April 1962, London) is an English musician and record producer. He is the son of the late arranger and composer Ivor Raymonde. He is best known as the bass guitarist and keyboard player with the Scottish band Cocteau Twins from 1983 to 1997.

Raymonde runs the Bella Union record label, which has released music by Ezra Furman, Fleet Foxes, Flaming Lips, M Ward, Father John Misty, Van Dyke Parks, Arc Iris, Pavo Pavo, John Taverner, Lowly, Xiu Xiu, I Break Horses, John Grant, Laura Veirs, Midlake, Lift to Experience, Howling Bells, Stephanie Dosen, Beach House, Hannah Cohen, Dirty Three, Mountain Man, the Low Anthem, Veronica Falls, Vetiver, Andrew Bird, J Tillman, Wavves, Abe Vigoda, Peter Broderick, Department of Eagles, Lanterns on the Lake, Alessi's Ark, Sleeping States, the Dears, Explosions in the Sky, Jonathan Wilson and Philip Selway.

Raymonde has acted as producer and mixer on many records, including Clearlake's Cedars, James Yorkston's Moving Up Country, the first two albums by John Grant's first band the Czars, three albums by the Duke Spirit including the hit album Cuts Across the Land, Archie Bronson Outfit's "Kangaroo Heart", Anthony Reynolds' "Just So You Know" and the Open's Silent Hours. He co-produced the posthumous album from Billy Mackenzie. He also mixed the Fionn Regan album The End of History, which was nominated for the 2007 Mercury Music Prize, and the debut album by Lift to Experience. Raymonde remixed tracks for Archive, Tristeza and Departure Lounge.