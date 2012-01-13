Enter the HaggisFormed 1996
Enter the Haggis
1996
Enter the Haggis Biography (Wikipedia)
Enter the Haggis is a Canadian Celtic rock band based in Toronto. The band was founded in 1995 by Craig Downie, the only remaining original member in the lineup, which currently consists of Downie (highland bagpipes, vocals), Brian Buchanan (vocals, fiddle, guitar), Trevor Lewington (vocals, guitar), Mark Abraham (bass), and Bruce McCarthy (drums). For about a year starting in late 2014 they recorded and performed under the name Jubilee Riots and released their eighth studio album Penny Black, before returning to the original band name.
Enter the Haggis Tracks
No More Stones
Enter the Haggis
No More Stones
No More Stones
Donald Where's Yer Troosers
Enter the Haggis
Donald Where's Yer Troosers
