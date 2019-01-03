Kaleem Taylor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4yp.jpg
1991-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/54cd96e4-7097-4c7c-a1c4-af90b9db2f39
Kaleem Taylor Performances & Interviews
Kaleem Taylor Tracks
Sort by
Promesses (feat. Kaleem Taylor)
Tchami
Promesses (feat. Kaleem Taylor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l4x17.jpglink
Promesses (feat. Kaleem Taylor)
Last played on
It Will Get Better
Kaleem Taylor
It Will Get Better
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yp.jpglink
It Will Get Better
Last played on
Promesses (DJ Charlesy Dub) (feat. Kaleem Taylor)
Tchami
Promesses (DJ Charlesy Dub) (feat. Kaleem Taylor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkt2c.jpglink
Promesses (DJ Charlesy Dub) (feat. Kaleem Taylor)
Last played on
Know Better
Kaleem Taylor
Know Better
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yp.jpglink
Know Better
Last played on
Broken Mirrors
Kaleem Taylor
Broken Mirrors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yp.jpglink
Broken Mirrors
Last played on
Still Love
Kaleem Taylor
Still Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yp.jpglink
Still Love
Last played on
Show My Change
Kaleem Taylor
Show My Change
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yp.jpglink
Forever (Pt.II) (feat. Kaleem Taylor)
Snakehips
Forever (Pt.II) (feat. Kaleem Taylor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02nfztp.jpglink
Forever (Pt.II) (feat. Kaleem Taylor)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kaleem Taylor
Upcoming Events
12
Feb
2019
Kaleem Taylor
Yes, Manchester, UK
13
Feb
2019
Kaleem Taylor
Hy Brasil Music Club, Bristol, UK
14
Feb
2019
Kaleem Taylor
XOYO, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Kaleem Taylor
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh9mxj
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-01-18T13:16:54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013tcf6.jpg
18
Jan
2012
Live Lounge: Kaleem Taylor
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Kaleem Taylor Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist