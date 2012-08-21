Tha EastsidazFormed 2000. Disbanded 2005
Tha Eastsidaz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/54cb2d97-0f2e-49a9-afba-1f43ec76d519
Tha Eastsidaz Biography (Wikipedia)
Tha Eastsidaz was a hip hop trio consisting of Snoop Dogg, Tray Deee and Goldie Loc. Their first appearance was on Tommy Boy Records' The Ride: Music from Dimension with Crooked Eye Q on a Battlecat-produced song called "Feels So Good" in 1997.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tha Eastsidaz Tracks
Sort by
G'd Up
Tha Eastsidaz
G'd Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
G'd Up
Last played on
Tha Eastsidaz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist