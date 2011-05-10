WhoCaresCollaboration of Tommi Iommi and Ian Gillan. Formed 2011
WhoCares
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/54c982d5-f078-46f3-a7ce-f9d63433ffbe
WhoCares Biography (Wikipedia)
WhoCares was a supergroup formed by Ian Gillan of Deep Purple and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath in 2011 with the participation of a great number of rock artists as a charity project to raise money to rebuild a music school in Gyumri, Armenia after the destruction of the city in the 1988 earthquake in Armenia. The album sold more than 20,000 copies in Europe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
WhoCares Tracks
Sort by
Tom Hazleton
WhoCares
Tom Hazleton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tom Hazleton
Last played on
WhoCares Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist