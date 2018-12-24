The Near Jazz ExperienceFormed 2018
The Near Jazz Experience
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2018
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/54c93863-c243-4630-89aa-d2272f682fea
The Near Jazz Experience Tracks
Sort by
We Three Kings
The Near Jazz Experience
We Three Kings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Three Kings
Last played on
6 Foot 2 Inches (6 Music Session, 22nd Jun 2018)
The Near Jazz Experience
6 Foot 2 Inches (6 Music Session, 22nd Jun 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist