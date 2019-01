Sabrina Porshi (Bengali: সাবরিনা পড়শী) is a Bangladeshi singer. Sabrina Porshi's career began when she became 2nd runner up in a Music talent hunt show, Channel i "Khude gaan raj", in 2008. Porshi's first song recording was for a movie in 2009 arranged by "Khude Gaan Raj" team.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia