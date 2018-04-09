Jason FalknerBorn 2 June 1968
Jason Falkner
1968-06-02
Jason Falkner Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Falkner (born June 2, 1968) is an American songwriter, musician, and guitarist. Active since the late 1980s, he has performed with several bands, including Jellyfish and the Three O'Clock. In addition to releasing several albums as a solo artist, he is a prolific session musician and producer who has contributed to dozens of other recordings by other bands and musicians.
I H8 Ppl
R. Stevie Moore
I H8 Ppl
Trippin' on Your Love
Martin Duffy
Trippin' on Your Love
Stamps
R. Stevie Moore
Stamps
Another Day Slips Away
R. Stevie Moore
Another Day Slips Away
Holiday
Jason Falkner
Holiday
Don't You Just Know It
R. Stevie Moore
Don't You Just Know It
I Love Us, We Love Me
R. Stevie Moore
I Love Us, We Love Me
100% Or Nothing
Primal Scream
100% Or Nothing
Perfect Crime
Jason Falkner
Perfect Crime
The Top
Jason Falkner
The Top
Both Sides Now
Jason Falkner
Both Sides Now
Only You (Zeds Dead Remix)
Jason Falkner
Only You (Zeds Dead Remix)
