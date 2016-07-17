Pablo Gad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/54bbb17b-fcc1-4866-8a22-87e24cd90c60
Pablo Gad Biography (Wikipedia)
Pablo Gad is a British Roots reggae singer and songwriter. He was considered one of the UK's most militant and outspoken vocalists of in roots reggae music
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pablo Gad Tracks
Sort by
Hard Times
Bim One Production
Hard Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038szrw.jpglink
Hard Times
Last played on
Hard Times
Pablo Gad
Hard Times
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hard Times
Last played on
Hard Times (Crown Dubplate Style)
Pablo Gad
Hard Times (Crown Dubplate Style)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pablo Gad Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist