Red NorvoBorn 31 March 1908. Died 6 April 1999
Red Norvo
Red Norvo Biography (Wikipedia)
Red Norvo (born Kenneth Norville, March 31, 1908 – April 6, 1999) was one of jazz's early vibraphonists, known as "Mr. Swing". He helped establish the xylophone, marimba, and vibraphone as jazz instruments. His recordings included "Dance of the Octopus", "Bughouse", "Knockin' on Wood", "Congo Blues", and "Hole in the Wall".
Russian Lullaby
Red Norvo
Russian Lullaby
Russian Lullaby
Remember
Red Norvo
Remember
Remember
The Night Is Blue
Red Norvo
The Night Is Blue
The Night Is Blue
Seven Come Eleven
Red Norvo
Seven Come Eleven
Seven Come Eleven
Ill Be Around
Red Norvo
Ill Be Around
Ill Be Around
A Porters Love Song To A Chambermaid
Red Norvo
A Porters Love Song To A Chambermaid
Tomboy
Red Norvo
Tomboy
Tomboy
Nuances By Norvo
Red Norvo
Nuances By Norvo
Nuances By Norvo
Sweet Georgia Brown
Red Norvo
Sweet Georgia Brown
Sweet Georgia Brown
Dance Of The Octopus
Red Norvo
Dance Of The Octopus
Dance Of The Octopus
In A Mellow Tone
Red Norvo
In A Mellow Tone
In A Mellow Tone
Old-Fashioned Love
Red Norvo
Old-Fashioned Love
Old-Fashioned Love
Im Yours
Red Norvo
Im Yours
Im Yours
1-2-3-4 Jump
Red Norvo
1-2-3-4 Jump
1-2-3-4 Jump
Roses Of Picardy
Red Norvo
Roses Of Picardy
Roses Of Picardy
Little White Lies
Red Norvo
Little White Lies
Little White Lies
It All Begins And Ends With You
Red Norvo
It All Begins And Ends With You
Rose Room
Red Norvo
Rose Room
Rose Room
Jump Jump's Here
Red Norvo
Jump Jump's Here
Jump Jump's Here
A Porters Lovesong
Red Norvo
A Porters Lovesong
A Porters Lovesong
Why Do I Love You
Red Norvo
Why Do I Love You
Why Do I Love You
I Was Doing Alright
Red Norvo
I Was Doing Alright
I Was Doing Alright
Blues in Eb
Red Norvo
Blues in Eb
Blues in Eb
Britt's Blues
Red Norvo
Britt's Blues
Britt's Blues
A Cigarette & A Silhouette
Red Norvo
A Cigarette & A Silhouette
A Cigarette & A Silhouette
Happy Blues
Stan Kenton, Lee Young, Benny Goodman, Benny Carter and His Orchestra, Dave Cavanaugh, Hollywood Hucksters, Jimmy Rowles, Red Norvo, Irving Ashby, Red Callendar, Charlie Shavers & Hollywood Hucksters
Happy Blues
Happy Blues
Ive Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
Red Norvo
Ive Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
You've Got Me Crying Again
Chubby Jackson
You've Got Me Crying Again
You've Got Me Crying Again
Here's That Rainy Day
Red Norvo
Here's That Rainy Day
Here's That Rainy Day
Lady McGowan's Dream
Sam Rubinowitch, Don Lamond, Flip Phillips, Neal Reid, Ed Kiefer, Pete Candoli, Woody Herman, Woody Herman, Chuck Wayne, Bill Harris, Woody Herman and His Orchestra, Ralph Pfeffner, Conrad Gozzo, Jimmy Rowles, Red Norvo, John La Porta, Mickey Folus, Cappy Lewis, Sonny Berman, Shorty Rogers, Sam Marowitz & Joe Mondragon
Lady McGowan's Dream
Lady McGowan's Dream
Composer
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Jerry Jerome
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Bob White (Whatcha Gonna Swing Tonight?)
Hank D'Amico
Bob White (Whatcha Gonna Swing Tonight?)
Bob White (Whatcha Gonna Swing Tonight?)
A Porter's Love Song To A Chambermaid
Dave Barbour
A Porter's Love Song To A Chambermaid
A Porter's Love Song To A Chambermaid
Poème
Red Norvo
Poème
Poème
Deed I Do
Red Norvo
Deed I Do
Deed I Do
Red Broom
Red Norvo
Red Broom
Red Broom
I Was Doing All Right (feat. Helen Humes)
Red Norvo
I Was Doing All Right (feat. Helen Humes)
I Was Doing All Right (feat. Helen Humes)
In A Mist
Red Norvo
In A Mist
In A Mist
Easy On The Eye
Red Norvo
Easy On The Eye
Easy On The Eye
Arthur Murray Taught Me Dancing
Red Norvo
Arthur Murray Taught Me Dancing
