The Research were a band from Wakefield, England. The members were : Russell 'The Disaster' Searle (vocals/guitar/synthesizers), Georgia Lashbrook (bass/vocals/harmonica), and Sarah Williams (drums/vocals). Their songs - typically about themes of love, loss and fear - are notable for their plaintive lyrics and vocal harmonies.[citation needed]

In February 2006 they released their debut album, Breaking Up, via At Large Recordings, a subsidiary of EMI. Following the album's release, the band parted company with At Large, and signed to This Is Fake DIY Records, with whom they released their second album. The Old Terminal, and its accompanying single "I Think She's The One I Love", were released in autumn 2008.

In the time between the end of the band's promotion of their debut album and the announcement that they had left EMI, the band's MySpace.com blog detailed the recording of a second album in various places including Malmo, Sweden, where the band reportedly worked with Cardigans producer, Per Sunding. The band also announced that they had recruited a lead guitarist named Johnny White, and that Searle had moved from playing a keyboard live to playing guitar. The band played several concerts in this configuration before White left the band and was not replaced.