Electric SixDetroit, USA rock. Formed May 2002
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgpf.jpg
2002-05
Electric Six is a six-piece American band from Detroit, Michigan. Their style has been described as a brand of rock music infused with elements of "garage, disco, punk rock, new wave, and metal." The band met recognition in 2003 with the singles "Danger! High Voltage" and "Gay Bar", and subsequently released 14 full-length albums, two rarities albums, and a live album. A live DVD, Absolute Treasure, was released for download in 2014. The current lineup of the band consists of vocalist Dick Valentine, lead guitarist Johnny Na$hinal, keyboardist Tait Nucleus?, rhythm guitarist Da Vé, bassist Rob Lower, and drummer Hyperkube Bonanza. Session drummer Todd Glass has played on recent studio albums.
Upcoming Events
14
May
2019
The Picturedrome, Northampton, UK
15
May
2019
The Con Club, Brighton, UK
16
May
2019
Level 3 (formerly the Furnace), Swindon, UK
17
May
2019
Club 85, Milton Keynes, UK
18
May
2019
Arts Club - Main Room, Liverpool, UK
