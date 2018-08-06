Mark FryBorn 4 November 1952
Mark Fry
Mark Fry (born 4 November 1952) is an English painter and psychedelic folk musician. He is best known for his album Dreaming with Alice, released in 1972, which has been hailed as a psychedelic folk classic by critics and a diverse range of musicians. An original copy of the album sold for $4,061 in 2013.
WHO CARES - HUB SESSION 20/06/2007
Make It Easy - Hub Session 20/06/2007
Aeroplanes
Leave Me Where I Am
River Kings
Regrets
Song For Wilde
Lute And Flute
Taking Wing
Behold The Nerieda Under The Green Seas
Roses for Columbus
Dreaming With Alice
Mandolin Man
The Witch
