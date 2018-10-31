Daniele Rustioni (born 1983) is an Italian conductor. He is currently the principal conductor of the Orchestra della Toscana and principal conductor of the Opéra national de Lyon.

Rustioni was born in Milan, and studied piano, organ, and composition at the Milan Conservatory. He sang in the boys choir of the Teatro alla Scala in his youth. He studied cello for 3 years, and later piano and organ.

Rustioni studied conducting under Gilberto Serembe at the Milan Conservatory and under Gianluigi Gelmetti at the Accademia Musicale Chigiana. Whilst at the Royal Academy of Music in London, his mentors included Gianandrea Noseda, who gave him the opportunity to make his debut as a conductor with the orchestra of the Teatro Regio in Turin in 2007. For 2008-2009, Rustioni was a Jette Parker Young Artist at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden. He then became an assistant conductor to Antonio Pappano at Covent Garden, and served in the post for 3 years. Rustioni made his U.S. debut in July 2011 conducting Cherubini's Médée at the Glimmerglass Festival.